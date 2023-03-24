Newsies on stage

The cast of Ringgold High School production of ‘Newsies’ performs on stage.

 Contributed

Following eight performances of the musical “Newsies,” Ringgold High School Performing Arts has been nominated for five Shuler Awards, including best overall production. The Shuler Awards, named in honor of actor/singer and Georgia native Shuler Hensley, celebrates excellence in high school musical theatre throughout the state of Georgia.

Trever Arnold, a senior who was a finalist in 2022 as a supporting performer with “Catch Me If You Can,” is nominated in the leading actor category for his role as “Jack Kelly.”

