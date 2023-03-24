Following eight performances of the musical “Newsies,” Ringgold High School Performing Arts has been nominated for five Shuler Awards, including best overall production. The Shuler Awards, named in honor of actor/singer and Georgia native Shuler Hensley, celebrates excellence in high school musical theatre throughout the state of Georgia.
Trever Arnold, a senior who was a finalist in 2022 as a supporting performer with “Catch Me If You Can,” is nominated in the leading actor category for his role as “Jack Kelly.”
Here are the nominations for “Newsies":
Best overall production
Leading actor - Trever Arnold
Ensemble
Music direction - Jané Ellis and Brayden Roach
Sound - Nehemiah Daves, Parker Emous, and Massey McCorkle
RHSPA also received honorable mentions for supporting performer (Brayden Roach), direction (Jané Ellis), technical execution (Kelly Schroder and Catherine Farley), lighting (Nehemiah Daves), and scenic design (Kelly Schroder).
“Everyone involved in ‘Newsies’ has worked tirelessly to put on eight spectacular shows, and myself and technical director Kelly Schroder are so proud of the entire cast and crew,” said Jané Ellis, theater director at Ringgold High School. “We’re all excited to be ‘Newsies’ one more time with a performance of a featured selection from our show and we can’t wait to get back on the Ringgold High stage to begin preparing for our performance at the Shuler Awards.”
In 2021, RHSPA’s production of “Anastasia” won the Shuler Award for best overall production and was nominated in 12 categories in 2022 for “Catch Me If You Can.” The Shuler Awards take place on April 20 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta and will be broadcast and streamed live on Georgia Public Television (GPTV) beginning at 8 p.m.
Fashioned after Broadway’s Tony Awards, the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards – Shuler Hensley Awards program celebrates excellence in high school musical theater. The awards are named in honor of actor/singer and Georgia native Shuler Hensley, winner of the prestigious Tony Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award. The program embodies a spirit of camaraderie and celebration for the arts in high schools across Georgia. Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre provides a state-of-the-art home for the Shuler Awards. The Shulers are a part of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards – The Jimmy Awards.