A Catoosa County grandfather convicted of child molestation and incest will spend at least 25 years behind bars, according to the Lookout Mountain district attorney.

Thurman Carl Coleman, 79, of Ringgold is in jail awaiting sentencing for molesting his young granddaughters. The hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.  

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In