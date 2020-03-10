Officials in Ringgold are making progress toward developing a dog park, and will soon discuss a location with officials in Catoosa County.
After talks of a dog park stalled a couple of years ago, members of Ringgold’s City Council restarted the conversation in January and have been mulling over potential locations for the past month.
During the Feb. 24 City Council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright said board members discussed locations during their recent retreat.
“We’ve talked about actually four different locations and it appears that the top location is the one located behind the fire hall between the rail-viewing platform and the walking track,” Wright said.
Wright said that piece of land between Fire Station 1 and The Depot is owned by Catoosa County, so that discussion with the other local government will be the next step in the process.
“If that is your first priority, then we’ll go ahead and start talking with the county to see if they concur with that idea,” Wright said. “Then we can move on with a design and feasibility study, and then get you (the council) some costs on it.”
Ultimately, the board approved Wright’s recommendation to begin discussions with Catoosa County about the location.
“I move we engage with the county to discuss the potential location on their property next to Fire Station 1,” council member Randall Franks said.