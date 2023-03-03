Kelly Bomar and Rhonda Swaney

Ringgold City Council members Kelly Bomar and Rhonda Swaney earned Certificates of Excellence from the Harold F. Holtz Training Institute, a cooperative effort of the Georgia Municipal Association and the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

Bomar has earned a Certificate of Excellence for reaching the third level of continuing education available to officials and Swaney has earned a Certificate of Achievement for reaching the second level. There are a total of five levels.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

