The city of Ringgold has approved a bid to replace the roofing at the Water Treatment and Filtration Plant on South Depot Street.
During the Feb. 24 City Council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright explained that he and Parks and Recreation Director Stephen Middlebrooks recently reviewed quotes for the needed work.
“Stephen Middlebrooks was able to get two quotes on the removal of the three roofs that are on the existing water treatment plant or filtration plant,” Wright said. “The lowest responsive bidder was Langley Roofing for $19,750.”
During the discussion about the project, Wright explained that the city set aside funds for the work this year, but that additional money will have to be moved around to cover the entire cost.
“Jama House, our finance director, reviewed this request,” Wright said. “You have budgeted $13,000 in building repairs. The remaining $7,000 would have to come from our fund balance. We recommend approval because we do have several issues with the existing roof.
The council unanimously approved the project, and Mayor Nick Millwood agreed with Wright that the work is a must to keep the plant functioning safely.
“I will say our water plant roof is holding a lot of water,” Millwood said. “It’s an issue. You don’t want a roof like that caving in, it’s getting heavy. It’s a very necessary, appropriate thing we’re doing there.”