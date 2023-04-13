Students from Ridgeland High School’s VEX Robotics team made it to the semi-final of the Georgia state championship. Students competed with and against 40 teams from across the state of Georgia. The action-packed day required high school students to execute the 2022-2023 VEX Robotics Competition game, Spin Up, presented by the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation.
Due to their performance at the state championship, the team qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship, which will take place in Dallas, Texas, at the end of April. The team was also invited to attend the VEX Robotics CREATE U.S. Open Championship in Iowa, which took place in late March. At the U.S. Open Championship, Ridgeland’s team finished 38th out of almost 200 teams from across the country.
The robotics team at Ridgeland High School has demonstrated a strong pattern of success this year, winning three tournaments across Tennessee and Georgia. It won both the Tournament Champion award and Skills award at the Tennessee Valley Local League Tournament, which is hosted by Chattanooga Christian School and Tennessee Valley Robotics.
Ridgeland’s VEX Robotics team is comprised of a diverse group of students in grades 9-12. To prepare for the tournament, the group worked together to design, build, and program a robot using VEX software that could quickly and efficiently solve specific challenges that come with playing the 2022-2023 VEX Robotics Competition game, Spin Up.
Each week, the students apply what they’ve learned about STEM in the classroom, to build these semi-autonomous machines. An equally important set of skills is learned through the competition — communication, project management, time management, and teamwork.
Mandi Dean, the team’s advisor said, “I am proud of these students for their ability to take what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it to building and programming a robot from ideation to completion. Our team only started competing last year, so it’s been remarkable to see what they’ve accomplished in that short amount of time, and it is inspiring to think about the positive impact they will have on the world around them.”
Ridgeland’s robotics team meets almost every day after school throughout the year. The students learn about electronics, programming, mechanical systems, animation, 3D CAD, computer-aided machining, web design, and materials fabrication.
Ridgeland robotics student Evan Broome said he was proud of his team’s perseverance and accomplishments. “Our main goal was to work together, making lots of improvements to our design and throughout the year. Many of our team members plan to go on to college and major in robotics, computer programming, or engineering, so they will utilize the skills they acquired on our robotics team.”
The VEX Robotics World Championship will feature hundreds of the best robotics teams from across the world, including about 50 different countries. In addition to Ridgeland’s team, a few other local schools will be attending the VEX Robotics World Championship this year, including Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts and Chattanooga Valley Middle School.
VEX Competitions are recognized as the largest and fastest-growing competitive robotics programs for elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, and college-aged students around the world. There are more than 23,000 VEX teams from 58 countries that participate in over 2,300 events worldwide. The competition season culminates each spring, with VEX Robotics World Championship, a highly anticipated event that unites top qualifying teams from local, state, regional, and international VEX Robotics Competitions to crown World Champions. More information about the VEX Robotics Competition is available at roboticseducation.org.