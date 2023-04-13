Students from Ridgeland High School’s VEX Robotics team made it to the semi-final of the Georgia state championship. Students competed with and against 40 teams from across the state of Georgia. The action-packed day required high school students to execute the 2022-2023 VEX Robotics Competition game, Spin Up, presented by the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation.

Due to their performance at the state championship, the team qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship, which will take place in Dallas, Texas, at the end of April. The team was also invited to attend the VEX Robotics CREATE U.S. Open Championship in Iowa, which took place in late March. At the U.S. Open Championship, Ridgeland’s team finished 38th out of almost 200 teams from across the country.

