The Ridgeland High School cheerleaders will host the first-ever Miss Ridgeland Pageant on Saturday, April 11 at the school's auditorium.
The Tiny Tots division (ages, 2-4) will start the event at 10 a.m., followed by the Petite division (K-second grade) at 12 noon. The Little Miss division (third-fifth grade) will start its pageant at 2 p.m.. Junior Miss division (sixth-eighth grades) will start at 4 and the Miss Ridgeland (high school) will take place at 7.
There will be an early bird entry fee of $30 if registration is received by March 27. After that date, entry fee will be $45. Payment can be made by cash or check (written out to Ridgeland High School) in an envelope to "ATTN: COACH ABBY BATES" and mailed or delivered to the high school. Please include a note with the contestant’s name so it can be paired with the registration form.
The contestant’s spot in the pageant is not considered final and confirmed until the registration form and payment are both received. Registration fees are non-refundable.
The form is available online at https://forms.gle/3HAbXeZvgjbvi89V7.