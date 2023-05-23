ATLANTA - U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee, is the first elected official from Georgia to endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president.

“Under Joe Biden’s failed leadership, our union has suffered,” McCormick said in his formal endorsement announcement of DeSantis. “The southern border is a wreck, crime is overrunning our cities, and our energy policy empowers Communist China, [which] pollutes the world more than anyone else.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

