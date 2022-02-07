During January 2022, the Georgia Department of Health conducted inspections at 27 food services in Catoosa and Walker counties.
Of those inspected, 11 earned a perfect score of 100, 14 earned a score in the 90s (A), and two earned a score in the 80s (B ).
Scores are original and do not necessarily reflect on-the-spot changes, which sometimes lead to upward adjustments.
CATOOSA COUNTY
C AND K SNOWY DELIGHTS (MOBILE UNIT)
324 HAGGARD RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 01-20-2022
Score: 100
C AND K SNOWY DELIGHTS (BASE OF OPERATION)
324 HAGGARD RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 01-20-2022
Score: 100
75 CAFE
400 DIRECT CONNECTION DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 01-21-2022
Score: 100
SPENCER B'S BBQ
6581 HWY 41 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 01-24-2022
Score: 100
CHOO CHOO BAR-B-QUE
1670 OLD MILL RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 01-24-2022
Score: 96
Observed non-TCS food with out of date marking. CA: PIC removed date mark and discarded food; discussed proper labeling and date marking methods Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed food separation practices in freezer, hand washing facilities, and cleaning frequency of walls/floors/ceilings with PIC.
GUTHRIE'S RESTAURANT
67 POPLAR SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 01-25-2022
Score: 98
Observed build-up of grease on vent hood above fryers. CA: discussed with PIC about cleaning; PIC stated hood ventilation cleaning service scheduled for this week. Repeat Violation. Correct By: 02/04/2022
Remarks: Discussed sugar scoop storage, CFSM status, and hood vent cleaning with PIC.
DUNKIN' DONUTS
589 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-25-2022
Score: 99
Observed grease buildup above cooking area. CA: discussed with PIC about other options; PIC stated imminent remodel of facility; issue to be addressed by next inspection New Violation. Correct By: 07/26/2022
Remarks: Discussed display of CFSM certification and equipment cleaning frequency.
BOJANGLES'
2051 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-26-2022
Score: 95
Observed TCS foods not date marked properly in the walk in cooler. CA: PIC discarded unmarked foods and discussed date marking training strategies for staff. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed hash browns stuck in the bottom of the steam well under the green beans container. CA: PIC had the food residue removed and cleared the steam well of accumulations. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed reheating methods, cold holding methods, and time as a public health control for the facility with PIC.
JACK'S FAMILY RESTAURANTS
56 LAKESHORE DR FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-26-2022
Score: 98
Observed hand washing sinks unable to reach proper temperatures. Dishwashing sinks had no issue reaching high temperatures. CA: PIC will call plumbing service to correct the problem. New Violation. Correct By: 02/05/2022
Observed hand sinks clogged from biscuit flour hand washing and backed up water quickly. CA: PIC cleared the lines and will discuss more frequent cleaning of hand sink P-traps. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed employee health policies and food storage with PIC. Verify CFSM of new general manager during next inspection.
HARDEE'S
1086 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-26-2022
Score: 98
Observed food debris build up on much of the food preparation line and floors. Grease accumulation on the walls and ceilings. CA: PIC will schedule a deep cleaning with staff to address issue. Repeat Violation. Correct By: 02/05/2022
THE SPOT CREAMERY
7787 NASHVILLE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 01-27-2022
Score: 100
TACO BELL
3022 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-27-2022
Score: 100
THAI GARDEN
685 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-27-2022
Score: 91
Observed raw steak and raw chicken stored vertically above raw vegetables in reach in cooler. CA: PIC will re- arrange shelving in order to properly separate and protect TCS foods. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed proper material for flooring in kitchen, labeling containers with their common use name, and maintaining a fire safe cooking environment.
APPLEBEE'S
2219 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-28-2022
Score: 96
Observed microwave with food debris built up inside. Also observed mechanical dish machine with a chemical sanitizer that did not meet the minimum required concentration required by the Health Department CA: PIC had staff clean dirty microwave and will call for repair service on the dishwashing unit. New Violation. Correct By: 02/07/2022
Remarks: Discussed labeling methods, hand washing supplies, physical facilities cleaning frequency and verified CSFM status with PIC.
SONIC
6645 HWY 41 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 01-31-2022
Score: 89
Observed TCS food items in reach in cooler being held above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Internal thermometer showed air temperature of 49 degrees. The internal temperature of food ranged from 47-51 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: PIC discarded out of temperature food items and will have repair service to investigate issue with the cooler. Corrected On-Site. Repeat Violation.
Remarks: Discussed keeping cold holding units in good repair and proper labeling/date marking methods with PIC. Informal follow-up within 10 days to check on progress of equipment repair.
VALLARTA
23 LEGION ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 01-31-2022
Score: 94
Observed sauce containers in the prep top cooler without labels. CA: PIC labeled sauces. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed TCS food items stored in containers deeper than 4 inches thick and with covered lids. CA: Discussed proper cooling strategies with PIC. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed proper holding temperatures with PIC. Verified CSFM status with PIC.
WALKER COUNTY
DAIRY QUEEN
1882 N MAIN ST LA FAYETTE
Inspection date: 01-11-2022
Score: 95
Observed no sanitizer in any of the sanitizer buckets for food contact surfaces; CA: PIC to use chlorine for sanitizing until proper chemical is supplied by the company. Educated on procedures for concentration during inspection. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Correct By: 01/11/2022
Observed ice scoop stored within ice bin with handle close to the ice instead of intended storage location; CA: PIC immediately placed scoop back into proper location. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Correct By: 01/11/2022
Remarks: Also discussed with PIC placing FS employee personal gear/equipment/clothing in designated locations. Also noted one hand sink in the food prep area that had run out of paper towels. PIC immediately supplied the sink with towels. Discussed supplying the ladies’ restroom stalls with waste receptacles with lids.
THE GOAT
96 FIELDSTONE CT ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 01-12-2022
Score: 100
CREAG
32 CLUBHOUSE LN RISING FAWN
Inspection date: 01-19-2022
Score: 91
Observed raw beef stored over raw fish and eggs in the walk in refrigerator. CA: CFSM rearranged raw food products according to cook temperature to avoid possible contamination. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed cleaning schedule of ice machine and adding common name labels.
TRADING POST SMOKEHOUSE BBQ
11016 HWY 157 RISING FAWN
Inspection date: 01-19-2022
Score: 100
KINGDOM COFFEE
12802 N HWY 27 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 01-21-2022
Score: 96
Observed sanitizer bucket being stored on the prep top surface. CA: CFSM moved bucket to a location where contamination can not occur. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed cooling methods, wiping cloth location and chlorine, need for test strips
HARDEE'S
12876 N HWY 27 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 01-21-2022
Score: 98
Observed accumulation of grease and food residue on vent hoods, cooler walls, and area surrounding fryers. CA: CFSM will have items cleaned to sight and touch. Repeat Violation.
WENDY'S
12706 HWY 27 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 01-26-2022
Score: 100
DROOP SCOOPS
120 GORDON ST CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 01-26-2022
Score: 96
Observed wiping cloth stored in sanitizer bucket with no sanitizer. CA: Had PIC add sanitizer. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed needing hand washing signs at all hand washing sinks, and discussed employee health documents needing to be readily available.
PHIL'S PRIMETIME PIZZA
122 GORDON ST CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 01-26-2022
Score: 89
Observed employee preparing pizza while chewing gum. CA: Had PIC discard gum and discussed regulation covering gum. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed wiping cloth stored in bucket with no sanitizer. CA: Had PIC discard and replace. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed dead roach in microwave. CA: PIC stated that microwave is to be discarded and is not in use. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed the following: Inspection, Permit, and ServSafe must be visible to the customer and within 15 feet of the door. Common name labels must be on all items removed from their original container. Mop must be stored hanging up. Cracked or damaged non-food grade containers must be replaced with food grade containers. Refrigerator gaskets must be cleaned or replaced. Equipment, floors, walls must be cleaned to sight and touch.
PARKSIDE OPERATIONS, LLC D/B/A THE CENTER FOR ADVANCED REHAB AT PARKSIDE
110 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 01-27-2022
Score: 100
KOSHA HIBACHI (BASE OF OPERATION)
2697 JOHNSON RD CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 01-31-2022
Score: 100