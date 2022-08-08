Ray Blankenship

Catoosa County resident Ray Blankenship asked commissioners to consider more ways to cut the county budget and avoid tax increases at the Aug. 2 commissioners' meeting.

 Catoosa County

“You said you needed to raise property taxes due to keeping workers, but what you don’t realize is everything is going up but your citizens’ income,” Catoosa County resident Tonya Rogers told commissioners at their Aug. 2 meeting.

Public hearings about a proposed tax increase in Catoosa County are scheduled for Aug. 11 and 19, but some residents did not wait that long. Three residents came to the Aug. 2 Board of Commissioners meeting and used their time during public appearances to ask commissioners to take a closer look at the county budget to see if they could make more cuts in spending.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In