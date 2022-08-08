“You said you needed to raise property taxes due to keeping workers, but what you don’t realize is everything is going up but your citizens’ income,” Catoosa County resident Tonya Rogers told commissioners at their Aug. 2 meeting.
Public hearings about a proposed tax increase in Catoosa County are scheduled for Aug. 11 and 19, but some residents did not wait that long. Three residents came to the Aug. 2 Board of Commissioners meeting and used their time during public appearances to ask commissioners to take a closer look at the county budget to see if they could make more cuts in spending.
Rogers told commissioners that she had to pay $195 in school fees for her three children who are not involved in any extra activities, more money for supplies and $180 a month in lunch fees because the free lunches provided during the pandemic are no longer available.
Rogers said that codes enforcement has been costing taxpayers a substantial amount of money driving through her subdivision twice a day, five days a week, for months, looking for signs that people are keeping backyard chickens but trying to frame the drive-throughs as checks on road work that is non-existent.
Rogers estimated the drive-throughs, at 270 miles a week or 14,580 miles a year, have cost $3,417.60 in gas at $3.75 a gallon. If the county can afford this sort of “harassment,” Rogers said, it seems there’s room for more cutbacks in the budget.
Another Catoosa resident, Ray Blankenship, made his case before the commissioners for a more frugal approach to spending during hard times.
“I’m here,” Blankenship said to commissioners, “to speak on the budget. You all have probably spent a lot of sleepless nights worrying about the budget. Well, you’re not alone. A lot of people in our community are doing the same thing.”
Blankenship spoke about his own community in the Lakeview area where he said people are suffering. He said he and his neighbors have been talking about the possible tax increase. He said his own two grown children can’t find affordable housing and he’s paying their medical costs.
“In my family household,” Blankenship said, “we were eating steaks back in the day. We’re not eating steaks anymore. Now I’m telling my wife not to buy anything we don’t need.”
“What I want you to understand,” Blankenship told commissioners, “and I hope you do, is that we need to try to cut as much out of this budget as we can. We still need to keep our services where they need to be — our police department, the fire department. We need good equipment. We need all the best stuff, but right now I don’t have the best stuff in my house. We’re just getting by.”
“I know you’ve been working very hard on the budget and a lot of things have been cut, but I think there might be some more. I just wanted to come out here tonight and talk to you heart-to-heart and tell you where we are in our lives. Just consider we the people in Catoosa County.”
Catoosa resident Cherise Miller, a frequent speaker during public appearances, was very specific about some of the ways she felt commissioners should cut costs.
Miller said she objected to the county raising salaries for positions each time someone new was hired. She felt the county should stop paying the Northwest Georgia Development Authority which, she said, “has done little or nothing but collect a lot of money from us.”
The county should buy “top-of-the-line used dump trucks” instead of paying for new ones, said Miller.
“How much are we paying for the so-called gift of Hutcheson [hospital]?” Miller asked commissioners. “This is the gift that keeps on taking. Why is the Colonnade not self-supporting?”
Taking away county cars and having employees check them out only when using them for county business, eliminating buying vehicles with specialized equipment that fulfills wishes rather than needs, eliminating or justifying funding for “outside agencies,” are some other things Miller listed.
These issues amount to just a drop in the bucket, said Miller. “There are many ways we can cut the budget rather than increase taxes and the millage rate.”
Miller closed by saying, “You are our elected officials and work for us. Since you have the final say on increasing and/or cutting spending, you should be held accountable.”
The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners invites the public to attend one or more of three public hearings to discuss the proposed property tax increase of 1.75 mills. The meetings will be Thursday, Aug 11, at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. at the county administration building at 800 Lafayette St. in Ringgold. The final vote on the possible tax increase will take place Aug. 19 after the third hearing.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.