ELECTION 2022 logo

ATLANTA - Republicans were headed toward sweeping the races for Georgia’s constitutional offices Tuesday night, leading all seven down-ballot contests from lieutenant governor down to insurance and labor commissioner.

With 85% of the vote counted as of 10:45 p.m., state Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, was ahead of Democrat Charlie Bailey, 52.1% to 45.9%, according to unofficial results. Libertarian Ryan Graham picked up 2% of the vote.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In