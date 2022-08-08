ATLANTA - Fellow Republicans are going after GOP U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

A political action committee started by Republicans opposed to former President Donald Trump launched a $1 million ad campaign Monday, Aug. 8, targeting the former University of Georgia football great.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

