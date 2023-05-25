DSC_0385.JPG

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr

ATLANTA - Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr joined a 19-state coalition of attorneys general in urging the Biden administration not to use the 14th Amendment to raise the nation’s debt ceiling.

In a letter to President Joe Biden dated Wednesday, May 24, the coalition argued the Constitution does not give presidents the power on their own to increase U.S. debt.

