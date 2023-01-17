ATLANTA - Georgia Republicans rode a strong ground game and a ticket of proven incumbents to overcome financial and demographic challenges in last year’s elections, according to a new report.

The 2022 Impact Report was released Tuesday, Jan. 17, by former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., who chaired the conservative voter mobilization group Greater Georgia during the 2022 election cycle.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

