ATLANTA - Georgia’s carbon emissions are declining despite strong economic and population growth, according to a statewide research initiative begun in 2020 by a multi-university collaboaration.

Carbon emissions in the Peach State fell by 5% between 2017 and 2021, researchers from Drawdown Georgia reported this week. Put another way, the carbon footprint of Georgia’s “average” citizen has declined 8% from 22,092 to 20,253 pounds.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

