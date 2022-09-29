Marjorie Taylor Greene RNC at White House

Marjorie Taylor Greene posted this photo with her husband, Perry Greene, on her Facebook page from the Republican National Convention on the White House South Lawn on Aug. 27, 2020.

 Facebook, File

Perry Greene, the husband of 14th District U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court on Wednesday, Sept. 28, stating that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal.

