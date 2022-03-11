Dewayne Hill has served as Georgia state representative for District 3, which encompasses most of Fort Oglethorpe, since 2017. But this is his last year. Hill says he’s retiring from politics. House District 3 is looking at a choice between two candidates: Mitchell Horner and Darrell Weldon Sr.
Horner is 28 years old. The young Republican from Ringgold spent some years living in Israel where his parents were missionaries and where he fell in love with foreign policy and all things political.
At the age of 18, back in the U.S., Horner says, he was concerned about the devastation the Syrians were suffering during a civil war in which Russia and Iran backed government forces and the U.S. promised but failed to provide adequate support to rebels. He travelled to Washington to lobby legislators to provide humanitarian aid to the besieged country and came home disturbed with how corrupt he says politics was at the federal level.
There are no solutions in Washington, Horner says. He believes real change must be achieved at the state level.
Horner, who owns four businesses, including one that manufactures “rolling video games” (trailers fitted with multiple large-screen video games that can be set up anywhere), and one that sells pontoon boats fitted with trampolines and slides on them, says that “manufacturing is the crux of a true civilized state.”
“Northwest Georgia,” says Horner, “being located next to Chattanooga, has the potential to become a manufacturing hub.”
Horner says his platform as a political candidate, rests on three main beliefs:
- The second amendment right to bear arms is fundamental to all other rights.
- Parents should receive education rebates as a means of controlling their children’s education. Parents have no choice without control over education money so they can school their children as they see fit.
- The income tax is not a tax of choice. It should be eliminated.
“I know what it is to build a business from the ground up and make it profitable,” says Horner. “With proper financial management and ingenuity, I brought high-paying, quality jobs to our area. I’m a self-made, self-funded candidate and I’m here to change the game.”
Dr. Darrell Weldon Sr. is retired now, but he practiced obstetrics and gynecology for many years in Fort Oglethorpe and Chattanooga. In 2010, Weldon was presented with the Physician of the Year Award by the Hutcheson Health Foundation in recognition of his service to his community, the example he set for fellow doctors and others and for having delivered more than 5,000 babies.
The Catoosa County News was unable get in touch with Weldon for this article, but will be covering the race in greater depth in the coming weeks.