Northwest Georgia’s U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her intent to file multiple articles of impeachment; the latest is her second go against President Joe Biden.

“It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America-last executive branch, that has been working since Jan. 20, 2021, to systematically destroy this country, the president of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden,” the Rome Republican said during a press conference on Thursday, May 18.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In