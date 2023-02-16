ATLANTA - A fight over religious freedom legislation that roiled the General Assembly seven years ago is back before Georgia lawmakers.

State Sen. Ed Setzler introduced a bill Wednesday, Feb. 15 protecting the right of Georgians to “free exercise of religion” from intrusion by the state or local governments.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In