ATLANTA - Georgians in 12 regions across the state voted a decade ago to pay a penny sales tax for 10 years to fund a backlog of critical transportation projects.

While most of the regions – including metro Atlanta – rejected the tax, voters in the regions surrounding Augusta, Columbus, and Dublin passed the measure. Six years later, voters in a fourth region in South Georgia anchored by Valdosta adopted the tax.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

