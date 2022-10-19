ATLANTA - After eclipsing the 2018 midterm elections turnout on the first day of early voting, Georgians surpassed the turnout ahead of the 2020 presidential election on the second day of early voting.

More than 134,000 voters cast early ballots across the Peach State Tuesday, Oct. 18, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported. That’s a 3.3% increase over the second day of early voting two years ago. Historically, voting in midterm elections falls off substantially from voting in presidential elections.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In