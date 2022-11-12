featured Raphael Warnock vs Herschel Walker: runoff details for Walker County voters By Tamara Wolk TWolk@CatoosaNews.com Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email Nov 12, 2022 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The race between Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker for the U.S. Senate will go to a runoff because neither candidate received a majority of the vote.Statewide, Warnock received 49.42% of the vote and Walker received 48.52%. The libertarian, Chase Oliver received 2.07% of the vote and will not be included in the runoff.In Walker CountyIn Walker County, Warnock received 19.93% of the vote, Walker received 77.65%, and Oliver received 2.42%.Election day: Dec. 6, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Vote at your assigned precinctEarly voting: Nov. 28-Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.Precincts for early voting: Courthouse, 103 S. Duke St., Room 110, LaFayette; and Chickamauga Civic Center, 1817 Lee Clarkson Road, ChickamaugaIf you are registered to vote but did not vote in the Nov. 8 election, you may still vote in this runoff.You may apply for a mail-in ballot through Nov. 28.More information: Walker County elections office, 706-638-4349 Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email Follow Tamara Wolk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Ann Coulter: A nation rejoices! A humiliating defeat for Trump Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Nov. 4, to Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Season opens for local teams Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Jason Burney sworn in as Dodge City mayor 1 hr ago Sunnking recycling weighing not holding collection events in 2023 1 hr ago DePauw slips past Engineers in Rose's opener 1 hr ago Lewiston girls can't sustain energy level in season opener 1 hr ago ROUNDUP: Wolverines overtake Vikings 1 hr ago