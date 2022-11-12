The race between Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker for the U.S. Senate will go to a runoff because neither candidate received a majority of the vote.

Statewide, Warnock received 49.42% of the vote and Walker received 48.52%. The libertarian, Chase Oliver received 2.07% of the vote and will not be included in the runoff.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

