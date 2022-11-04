ATLANTA - Georgia House Speaker David Ralston announced Friday, Nov. 4, he will not seek another term as leader of the legislative chamber in January, citing a health issue.

“Serving as speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives has been the honor of a lifetime, and I owe a heartfelt thank you to my colleagues for the trust and confidence they placed in me 13 years ago,” said Ralston, R-Blue Ridge.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In