ATLANTA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urged the General Assembly Monday, Feb. 6, to pass legislation aimed at preventing the financial exploitation of Georgia seniors.

Senate Bill 84, sponsored by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, would authorize financial advisors to delay transactions involving their elderly or disabled clients if they suspect fraud.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

