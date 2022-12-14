ATLANTA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is asking the General Assembly to end general election runoffs in Georgia.

Raffensperger’s proposal, released Wednesday, Dec. 14, comes just more than a week after Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff after neither candidate received a majority of the votes in the November general election.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

