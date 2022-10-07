We asked Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson to give us some insight into why people end up incarcerated and the repercussions of that. Here’s what he had to say.
What are some of the most common things local people end up in jail for the first time? DUI, domestic violence, driving on suspended license
Is there an average amount of time people usually stay incarcerated over a first time offense? Most misdemeanor arrests are released within eight hours on an unsecured Judicial Release (U.J.R). Felony arrests can vary from a few hours to months of incarceration.
What is the likelihood that a first-time offender will offend again? Approximately 30% of first-time offenders will offend again in their lifetime.
What is a realistic picture of what it’s like to be in jail? Imagine being told when to get up, when to go to bed, when to eat, when to shower, when you can speak on the phone, when you can visit with family. In addition, imagine rooming with 25-30 other individuals who have 25-30 different personalities.
Do you think people who have been incarcerated have a hard time viewing themselves as upstanding citizens once they’re free? Yes.
How does being convicted of a crime follow a person once they’ve served their sentence? The “convicted felon” conviction is a difficult yoke to release. In most cases, the charge is carried for a lifetime. The stigma of being a convicted felon prevents the person from many good paying job opportunities.
If someone does end up serving time, what are some things they can do during that time to improve their chances of succeeding the rest of their lives? What does your jail offer in the way of self-improvement to help people? Remember, jails and prisons are very different. Jails house misdemeanors and pretrial felonies. Prisons are state facilities where an individual has been sentenced for a felony conviction. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office offers mentoring and Bible classes to inmates. We also have a trusty program where certain inmates are allowed to work outside using their talents.
How many people are currently in your jail? Today’s (Sept. 26) population is 258.
On average (last few years), how many people are admitted (due to arrest) to your jail in a year? An average of about 3,000 each year.
How many people in your jail right now are repeat offenders? Approximately 60% of the population
Is there a certain age group that makes up most inmates? 18–35 year olds
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.