“The housing trust fund right now has about $3 million in it,” Stacey Abrams said. “And while the governor has recently announced a series of grants, those grants are spread across the state, but they are underwhelming in the sense of their one-time dollars that go across the state. But it’s insufficient for solving the problem in any part of the state.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: The staff of the Rome News-Tribune sat down with the Democratic Party candidate for Georgia governor, Stacey Abrams. She is running against the incumbent, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, in the November general election. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

QUESTION: Affordable and available housing has been an issue in Northwest Georgia for several years. Rome’s City Commission named a rare special committee investigating options for possibly doing something about the housing shortage with some results. In your administration, what other steps or remedies might be available to help ease our housing crunch?

