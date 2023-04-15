ATLANTA - Georgians’ right to fish in navigable portions of the state’s rivers and streams was safeguarded in the final seconds of this year’s legislative session.

The General Assembly passed a bill on the last night of the 2023 session late last month that secures the public’s right to fish “even where private title … originates from a valid grant.”

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

