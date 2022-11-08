At the close of the Oct. 18 Catoosa Board of Commissioners meeting, chairman Larry Black asked residents who speak during the public comments segment of meetings to keep on topics the commission can help with and to refrain from making criticisms that are not true.
“Your five minutes that the chairman allows and that the commission allows, which we can change to three minutes, but we don’t want to do that,” Black said.
The comment left some residents who regularly speak at meetings confused and asking at the Nov. 1 meeting if they had five or three minutes to speak.
Black says he was merely pointing out that the amount of time allowed could be changed, but he says he has no intention of pursuing that.
Black says the commissioners from the surrounding counties -- Catoosa, Walker and Dade -- talk with one another from time to time and compare the different ways they do things. Dade County, he says, allows only three minutes per speaker during public comments.
“We have no plans,” Black says, “to change the current five minutes in Catoosa County. As far as I’m concerned, the issue is moot.”
Nevertheless, says Black, he is frustrated by what he sees as pretty constant and largely undeserved criticism of the board and of county employees.
“I’m very proud of the team we have in Catoosa County government,” says Black. “I don’t know of anything illegal going on in our government. I know people can disagree about the amount of money spent on different things and they can disagree on other things, like the chicken issue, but we have a very honest government that works for what’s best for all the people.”
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.