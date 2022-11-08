At the close of the Oct. 18 Catoosa Board of Commissioners meeting, chairman Larry Black asked residents who speak during the public comments segment of meetings to keep on topics the commission can help with and to refrain from making criticisms that are not true.

“Your five minutes that the chairman allows and that the commission allows, which we can change to three minutes, but we don’t want to do that,” Black said.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In