ATLANTA - The state Public Service Commission (PSC) Tuesday, May 16, unanimously approved a fuel costs recovery plan submitted by Georgia Power that will increase the average residential customer’s bill by $15.90 per month.

The rate hike, which takes effect next month, was the product of an agreement between the Atlanta-based utility and the PSC’s Public Interest Advocacy staff that will let Georgia recover 100% of $2.1 billion in higher fuel costs it has incurred during the last two years from its customers.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

