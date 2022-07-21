Georgia Power CEO Chris Womack

In this July 2022 file photo, Georgia Power Chairman, President and CEO Chris Womack speaks about challenges in today's uncertain times.

 Karl L. Moore

Georgia energy regulators voted Thursday, July 21, to require Georgia Power to take a more aggressive approach toward developing renewable energy on several fronts.

However, the state Public Service Commission also rejected at least for now a proposed expansion of Georgia Power’s rooftop solar program. The unanimous vote also will allow the Atlanta-based utility to continue operating two coal-burning units at Plant Bowen near Cartersville.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription