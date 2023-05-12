Georgia Professional Standards Commission

ATLANTA - The Georgia Professional Standards Commission voted unanimously Thursday, May 11, to remove the words “diversity,” “equity,” and “inclusion” from the state’s educator preparation rules despite an outpouring of opposition.

The request to delete the words came from the University System of Georgia, which was seeking to clarify expectations for the system’s educator preparation programs, commission Chairman Brian Sirmans said.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

