ATLANTA — A Georgia-based recycled paper and packaging company will build a new production facility in the portion of Warner Robins in Peach County, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday, Sept. 7.

Pratt Industries will invest more than $120 million in the project, which will create more than 125 jobs.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In