Stories of early Whitfield County families will be featured at the Prater’s Mill Country Fair. From left: Former Whitfield County Commissioner Harold Brooker (seated), Judson Manly (seated), Mike Manly (standing), Billie Prater (seated) and Teresa Burse (standing).
DALTON, Ga. – This year’s Prater’s Mill Country Fair near Dalton will focus on early Whitfield County families.
“True stories from early Whitfield County families at the mill will be featured this year,” said Mikey Sims, fair director. “We call them Patchwork Stories and post them throughout the grounds.”
The Prater’s Mill Country Fair began in 1971 by volunteers who vowed to save the mill. The event celebrates Appalachian style food, music, and the work of talented artists and artisans. The fair is the fund-raising event for the site. In addition to the mill, the historic site includes Prater’s Store, built in 1898, the Shugart cotton gin, Westbrook barn, Dr. Lacewell’s office, and a Southern Railroad caboose.
What’s new at the old mill is improved access to the 65-acre preserve which offers waterfowl and wildlife viewing from two observation platforms. Wear walking shoes.
Family activities will include pony rides, petting zoo, face painting, and the “Little Texas” train ride for children. Educational exhibits include antique tractors and cars, horse-drawn plows, and Peacock Alley, a clothesline display of hand-tufted and chenille bedspreads. On stage, entertainment features Appalachian-style cloggers, country and blue grass bands, and singer-song writers.
The fair is famous for home-style food served at 25 food booths. At the chicken and dumpling booth, church members cook cornbread on a wood-burning stove.