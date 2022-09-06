Prater's Mill

Stories of early Whitfield County families will be featured at the Prater’s Mill Country Fair. From left: Former Whitfield County Commissioner Harold Brooker (seated), Judson Manly (seated), Mike Manly (standing), Billie Prater (seated) and Teresa Burse (standing).

 Prater's Mill Foundation

DALTON, Ga. – This year’s Prater’s Mill Country Fair near Dalton will focus on early Whitfield County families.

“True stories from early Whitfield County families at the mill will be featured this year,” said Mikey Sims, fair director. “We call them Patchwork Stories and post them throughout the grounds.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In