ATLANTA - Four confirmed tornadoes ripped through Georgia Thursday night and Friday morning, part of a storm system that left widespread structural damage, power outages and two deaths in their wake.

“The damage is literally statewide,” Gov. Brian Kemp told reporters Friday, Jan. 13, at the state Capitol shortly before he, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, and Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns left on a helicopter tour of damaged areas.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

