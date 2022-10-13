ELECTION 2022 logo

ATLANTA - Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is holding a 10-point lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, according to a recent poll.

But on spending and taxes, abortion, and gun rights, most respondents to the same survey sided with Abrams’ positions.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In