ATLANTA - A new poll shows most Georgians would like to bring casino gambling to the Peach State.

The survey of 800 likely Georgia voters, conducted mostly via cellphones Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 by national polling firm Public Opinion Strategies, found 66% in favor of legalizing casinos. The poll found even stronger support – 85% - for allowing Georgia voters to decide whether casinos should be allowed to set up shop here.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In