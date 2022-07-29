Vote

ATLANTA - Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are in a virtual dead heat, according to a new poll.

The survey of 950 Georgia adults, including 753 registered voters, found Kemp holding a 1-point lead over Abrams, 45% to 44%, statistically considered a tie.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

