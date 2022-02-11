The following information concerning recent arrests was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
♦ Cross, Aaron Jacob, 20, 104 Villa Way, Flintstone, Ga., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
♦ Robles, Amelio O., 39, 2424 Graysville Road, Ringgold, Ga., public drunk
♦ Franklin, Christopher Lynn, 43, 412 Treadwell Road, Chatsworth, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Phillips, Dakota Wayne, 26, 13861 W. Highway 136, Rising Fawn, Ga., harassing phone calls, stalking (misdemeanor)
♦ Millsaps, Patrick Shane, 35, 34 Bell Court, Chickamauga, Ga., terroristic threats, aggravated assault
♦ Garrison, Brianna Marie, 23, 601 James St. #107, Rossville, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Fortson, Amanda Nicole, 38, 1060 N. Cedar Lane, Flintstone, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Valentine, Aaliyah Lachelle, 26, 10 S. Lynn Circle, Rossville, Ga., simple battery (family violence), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
♦ Halcomb, John Chester, 51, 406 Chambers St., Rossville, Ga., terroristic threats
♦ Jackson II, Vernon Andrew, 34, 3802 Wiley Ave., East Ridge, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
♦ Wimpy, Elysia Lashay, 23, 3001 E. 45th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Liaina, Cynthia Ann, 51, 711 Luwana Drive, Rossville, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Yoder, Amy Felisa, 45, 8840 Jot Em Down Road, Gainesville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Wallin, Lorrie Lea, 59, 19 Thompson Circle, LaFayette, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Morris, Jesse Blake, 26, 1252 Grand Center Road, Chickamauga, Ga., possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Smith, Kelia Alexis, 29, 703 Cove Road, Chickamauga, Ga., expired license plate, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of multiple substances
♦ Wilson, Stephanie Leann, 36, 174 Betsy Lane, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony) (x2)
♦ Emmett, Alanah Beth, 34, 517 Cloud Springs Road, Rossville, Ga., aggravated assault, probation violation (felony)
♦ Holems, Stephanie Nicole, 36, 177 Pine St., Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Vandergriff, Tracy Dawn, 52, 125 Patton Lane, Blairsville, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Autwell Jr., Stephen Paul, 17, 150 Betsy Lane, Rossville, Ga., affray (fighting)
♦ Turner, Christian Levi, 19, 65 A.J. Keith Road, Chatsworth, Ga., driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Ryan, Dustin Daniel, 39, 1527 E. Ridge Ave., East Ridge, Tenn., theft by receiving stolen property (felony), wrong class of license, too fast for conditions, motorcycle no insurance/proof of insurance, motorcycle must have lights on, no helmet (motorcycle), theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony)
♦ Boatwright, Timothy Wade, 44, 1410 Lafayette Road, Rossville, Ga., burglary (building, structure, vehicle)
♦ Byrd, Benjamin David, 39, 316 Park St., LaFayette, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
♦ Owens, Dalton Hunter, 25, 130 Champion Road, Rossville, Ga., theft of truck/van/bus, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Daughterty II, David Michael, 41, 8 Franklin Place, East Ridge, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Brown, Leonard Eugene, 53, 12 N. Steele St. A, LaFayette, Ga., possess less than 1 ounce marijuana, possession of methamphetamine
♦ Ward, Andrew Ray, 68, 98 Seventh Ave., Menlo, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, possession of methamphetamine; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Wheeler, Malachai Angleo, 21, 229 W. Highway 136, LaFayette, Ga., possession of methamphetamine
♦ Parker, William Russell, 52, 806 Spencer St., LaFayette, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954
♦ King, Tony Allen, 53, 124 Tower Road, Rossville, Ga., expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ Pettigrew, Dakota Levi, 22, 171 Corinth Road, LaFayette, Ga., driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), driving under the influence of drugs
♦ Horne, Keyara Marcine, 32, 201 School St., Rossville, Ga., probation violation (misdemeanor)
♦ Egypt, Carla D., 43, 5113 Woodland Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., pedestrian under the influence
♦ Smith, Paul Anthony, 41, 141 Larry Drive, Ringgold, Ga., probation violation (felony), local arrest warrant
♦ LeCroy, Randy Joe, 60, 612 Corbley Road, Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Moore, Ervin Lavell, 41, 33 Everglades Blvd., Rossville, Ga., theft of truck/van/bus
♦ Leffew, Brandon Eugene, 23, no address listed, probation violation (felony)
♦ Piper, Ralph Bruce, 59, 3924 Woodland Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Lay, Stephen Kyle, 33, 105 White St., Calhoun, Ga., probation violation (felony)
♦ Meadows Jr., Wilson Edward, 55, 1705 S. Lyerly St., Chattanooga, Tenn., theft of truck/van/bus, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
♦ Ramsey, Chelsea Dionne, 31, 128 Lewis St., Rossville, Ga., failure to appear (felony) (x2)
♦ Woods, Lisa Renay, 37, 4361 State Highway 30, Decatur, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
♦ Murphy, Deric Lebrons, 55, 5522 Stoneleigh Court, Stone Mountain, Ga., forgery (third amount of $1,500 or possess 10 or more checks)
♦ Wolfe, Stephanie Jo, 38, 32 J. Ellis Court, Chickamauga, Ga., failure to appear (felony) (x2)
♦ Robinson Jr., Billy Dwayne, 19, 9 John Robinson Road, LaFayette, Ga., theft of services (misdemeanor)
♦ Sisk, Tina Lashae, 48, 211 Alpine Drive, Rossville, Ga., fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of drugs, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, possession and use of drug-related objects, reckless driving, no insurance, driving while unlicensed; crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
♦ Cremeans, Kristina Ann, 26, 206 Hogan Road, Rossville, Ga., failure to obey traffic control device, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Navarro, Daniel Davila, 40, 11144 Fuqua St. Apartment 517, (no city listed), Texas, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Rowe, Donald Keadrean, 23, 55 Sara Lynn Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., speeding, reckless driving, driving under the influence of multiple substances
♦ Morris, David Russell, 47, 1002 Boynton Ave., Chickamauga, Ga., failure to register vehicle, standards for brake lights, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
♦ McElroy, Lindsey Grace, 38, 188 Cottage Crest Court, Chickamauga, Ga., simple battery (family violence)
♦ Ramirez, Anibel Florentin, 27, 2211 E. 35th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
♦ Overton, Matthew Douglas, 37, 759 Jones Lane, Chickamauga, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
♦ Iglesias, Sandro Cheo, 24, 3250 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., failure to register vehicle, motorcycle no insurance/proof of insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954
♦ Steele, Chase C., 29, 107 Douglas Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding
♦ Farley, Samantha Brooke, 25, 430 Warren St., (no city listed), Ga., failure to obey traffic control device, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol
♦ Brown, Christopher Neal, 39, 3100 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Ga., driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding
♦ Kaiser, Dalton Eugene, 54, 195 Quail Lane, (no city listed), Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), altered license plate
♦ Marter, Kaleb Chance, 25, 1011 Olsen Ave., Signal Mountain, Tenn., expired license plate, no insurance, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of cocaine, purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid/synthetic marijuana or K2, retired statute - sale of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance (x2)
♦ Moore, Phillip Shaun, 38, 403 Oakland Drive, LaFayette, Ga., driving under the influence of drugs, open container violation distilled spirits/ethyl alcohol/ethanol/spirits of wine