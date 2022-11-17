featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 Nov 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Ann Coulter: A nation rejoices! A humiliating defeat for Trump Walker County fugitive dies in exchange of gunfire with U.S. marshals More truck bids cancelled by Catoosa County Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Nov. 10, to Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 SOFTBALL: Helton, Free take top awards in Region 6-AAA Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Drunk driver in fatal 2019 Huntington Beach hit-and-run convicted of second-degree murder 24 min ago Undermanned UVI Bucs fall to Tougaloo 24 min ago LISTEN: Why food insecurity in D-FW is worse now than at height of the pandemic 29 min ago Open for business: New shops, offices and eateries find home in Decatur as Milo's closes 28 min ago Civic Ballet's 'Snow Queen' will blanket Tupelo in snow this weekend 28 min ago