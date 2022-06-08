featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Jun 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Catoosa school superintendent: 'Student safety and school security are the highest priority' Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, June 6, 2021 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, June 2, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, June 3, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Ashtabula City Council readying trucks for winter 1 hr ago 2 incumbents, 1 challenger lead San Bernardino council races in early election results 1 hr ago Citizens call for beautification projects 1 hr ago Road work in plans for Falcon Way 1 hr ago Summer Crisis Program starts July 1 1 hr ago