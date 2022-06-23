featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Jun 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Walker County mom wants to see explicit books out of school libraries, plans to confront school board BASEBALL: Local players named to All-State squads Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday-Sunday, June 17-19, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, June 20, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, June 16, 2022 Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Games of keep away: Seven-on-seven contests offer limited challenges for Jackson, Matthews 51 min ago Coaches mourn the death of ex-West Feliciana star Jaylon Ferguson. 'An unbelievable guy.' 51 min ago Former LSU standout Tari Eason expected to get first-round call during NBA draft 51 min ago Scott Rabalais: Tournaments like Zurich Classic try to thrive amid golf's new turf war 52 min ago Scott Rabalais: Front row LSU fan Ed Sexton stands out at LSU-less College World Series 52 min ago