featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Jul 7, 2022 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now CHEERLEADING: Ridgeland's Lori Smith named to GCCA Top 30 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, June 30, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday-Monday, July 1-4. 2022 Catoosa County Fireworks Fest to celebrate Independence Day weekend: Daylong activities include live music, food, children’s activities, crafts market Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Abortion views are dividing families and friend groups in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned 41 min ago Man arrested in fatal shooting of woman in Northeast Philadelphia bar 41 min ago 4 men killed in separate Philly shootings 41 min ago Man reports horse died from fireworks stress | Police Logs: June 29-July 5, 2022 41 min ago Chico Housing Element to continue revision 42 min ago