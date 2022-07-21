featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, July 20, 2022 Jul 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, July 14, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday-Sunday, July 15-17, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, July 18, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, July 19, 2022 Mauga Boys rally for Honeycutt World Series crown Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Inflation socking B-SB too but proposed budget would not raise taxes 1 hr ago The ‘Gatlinburginazation’ of Red River Gorge would ruin this fragile gem forever 1 hr ago Norfolk-based Eggleston Services invests in Newport News wellness center 1 hr ago Love of books, history 'practically genetic' for Oda 1 hr ago Worthington Legion wins two, loses one in first two days of playoffs 1 hr ago