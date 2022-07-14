featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Jul 14, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Catoosa chicken War: Some of the sticky points “I want Catoosa to be the freest place in America,” says local resident Chip Liner to be inducted into Dugout Club Softball Hall of Fame Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, July 7, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday-Sunday, July 8-10, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Caller poses as Schenectady police to demand money, threaten arrest 50 min ago Mobile home landlord loses in court in effort to kick out tenant early 51 min ago Movie Quiz: And they're off ... to the movies! 51 min ago Chris Churchill: Let's all take it a little easy on Heather Kovar 51 min ago License not renewed for Granite City mobile home park 51 min ago