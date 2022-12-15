featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Hospital war ends: CHI Memorial free to move forward with new hospital in Catoosa County We may not be alone: Northwest Georgia has a history of Bigfoot sightings Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 Local Bigfoot sightings have left lasting impressions: ‘We looked it dead in the face’ Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories WVC basketball roundup: Wyoming Area tops Lackawanna Trail 53 min ago Mattarella won't exchange Christmas greetings with Russian, Belarusian envoys 59 min ago EDITORIAL: Define crypto, regulate it 55 min ago Single mom takes care of three children and mom with cancer 57 min ago Valley Santa donations 57 min ago