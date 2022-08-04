featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 Aug 4, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Rossville man shot, dies at hospital Hospital war has Catoosa, Walker, Dade residents on the offensive: Northwest Georgia Hospital Coalition launching media blitz for new hospital to serve the three counties Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, July 28, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 Catoosa commissioners call for property tax increase; public hearings planned Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Throwback Thursday | Chamber of commerce moves to Eureka Inn in 1922 38 min ago Can You Help? | Seeking Labor Day weekend trailhead hosts 38 min ago Multimillonario Ken Griffin firma un enorme contrato de arrendamiento en atractiva torre de oficinas de Brickell 39 min ago Singer's new song is about being optimistic 39 min ago A garden's glory 39 min ago