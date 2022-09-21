featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 Sep 21, 2022 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 Kemp, Atlanta leaders lay out plan to address major hospital closure Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 US Census Bureau takes stock of Catoosa County Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Traverse City Christian gets game-winner from Reineck against Elk Rapids 53 min ago Prep roundup: Titans roll Gaylord 8-0 for 6th straight win, 4th straight shutout 53 min ago Volleyball roundup: Priceville sweeps East Lawrence 53 min ago Football notebook: Hot competition among area QBs 54 min ago Lady Mustangs push RUP hard in loss 54 min ago