featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 Oct 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Restless Spirit of Sear’s Shoe Store : A Ghost Story Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 Dooley endorses Walker in campaign ad Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Oct. 21, to Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories 'A new chapter': New-look Roadrunners return to basketball court 45 min ago Warrior women built for success 45 min ago Vote for the team you think will win the Division 8 state football championship 56 min ago Will Andrews protect Parris Island? I will keep fighting for it and all our military in SC 53 min ago More blood pressure medication has been recalled for having too much of an impurity 56 min ago