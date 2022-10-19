featured web only Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 Oct 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This booking report was provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now LaFayette man charged with sodomy, child molestation Coming in 2024: A first-class resort is taking shape in Walker County Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 Former Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes endorses Republican Tyler Harper for ag commissioner Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Oct. 14, to Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Democratic incumbents face tight races for state office 35 min ago Delco's Monster House morphs into the Upside Down, Ghostbusters headquarters, and much more 33 min ago Philadelphia novelist Diane McKinney-Whetstone shows life after 60 is fun in 'Our Gen' 34 min ago Phillies' money players Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler, and Kyle Schwarber earn their checks in Game 1 of NLCS 34 min ago The Phillies have a World Series cheat code in Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. The Padres know it. 34 min ago